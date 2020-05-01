New Delhi: Migrant workers, students, tourists and others who are stuck a different places will be provided with special trains to ferry them home, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced that in a huge respite for people stranded amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Turns 32 Today, Shares Her Immunity-Secret in a Recent Live-Session

The central order comes hours after a special "one-off" train took stranded migrants from Telangana to their homes in Jharkhand.