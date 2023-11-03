Home

News

Spice & Pickles King Dies Of Cancer In Mumbai

Spice & Pickles King Dies Of Cancer In Mumbai

Spice and pickles king Atul Bedekar passed away at 56 in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

Spice & Pickles King Dies Of Cancer In Mumbai

Mumbai: Spice and Pickles king and Director of the V. P. Bedekar & Sons group, Atul V. Bedekar, passed away after battling a prolonged illness early on Friday, as reported by IANS, citing family sources. The 56-year-old breathed his last around 12.30 a.m. at a private hospital after a long battle with cancer. Bedekar’s last rites will be performed today at a crematorium in Mumbai. As a mark of respect, all shops associated with the 123-year-old Bedekar group remained closed. Notably, Atul Bedekar was the fourth-generation scion of the business enterprise, known for selling its products worldwide.

Trending Now

The Bedekar Group

The Bedekar group which manufactures spices, pickles, papads, ready-mixes, etc. was started by the late V. P. Bedekar. He started the business in a very modest way as a grocery shop in Girguam in 1910.

You may like to read

In order to maintain their relevance and competitiveness in the business, V. V. Bedekar’s teenage son initiated the introduction of a range of spices in 1917, followed by pickles in 1921. These products quickly gained popularity among discerning consumers, leading to the expansion of Bedekar shops in Thakurdwar, Parel, Dadar, and Fort, and a significant increase in their customer base.

To meet the rising demand, five new manufacturing units were added, and in 1943, the business was restructured as a private limited company, with the current turnover now exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The Bedekar brand and its products have become synonymous with households in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. They are not only readily available in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, Europe but also in Far Eastern countries, making them a global presence on store shelves.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.