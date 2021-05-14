New Delhi: Russia’s Sputnik Light is likely to be India’s first single dose vaccine and Dr Reddy’s is in talks with the government and the regulator for rollout after June, reports NDTV quoting sources. For now, the two-dose Sputnik V is being rolled out at 35 centres across India. The imported vaccine shot will cost Rs 995.40 in India, said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is manufacturing the vaccine in India. Also Read - First Dose of Sputnik V Covid Vaccine Administered in India: Dr Reddy's Laboratories

"Sputnik V is a Russian-Indian vaccine. A big part of its production will be in India. We expect to produce more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V in India this year," said Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev. We hope for the introduction of Sputnik V Lite in India soon, he added.

Sputnik V, which has an efficiency of 91.6 per cent, is the third vaccine to get approval for use in India. The first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today as part of a soft launch by Dr Reddy's. The price will be brought down once the vaccine is manufactured in India.