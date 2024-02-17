Spycam, Smartphone Found In Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail Housing Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh, Aides

Home

As many as 10 members of radical pro-Khalistani outfit 'Waris Punjab De', including its chief Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles, are imprisoned at the Dibrugarh jail.

Amritpal Singh, a radical Khalistani separatist leader, was arrested in March last year. (File Photo)

Assam News: A multitude of electronic gadgets, including a spycam and a smartphone with an active sim card, were recovered from from prison cells at Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail were notorious Khalistani separatists, including ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles, are currently lodged.

Assam Police chief GP Singh said a search was conducted by the jail staff following intelligence indicating unauthorised activities, during which various types of electronic devices, such as– smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spycam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, and speakers– were recovered by the officials inside some of the cells.

He said the items were confiscated by the jail authorities and and investigations are underway to determine the source of these “unauthorized articles and mode of induction.”

Surveillance beefed up in NSA block

Taking to X, Director General of Police said that additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block following the receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place there.

The DGP further said additional lawful actions and preventive measures are being implemented to avoid such incidents in the future.

However, the police chief did not not specify that the electronics were recovered from the Khalistani radical housed in the prison.

Amritpal Singh, aides lodged in Dibrugarh jail

As many as 10 members of radical pro-Khalistani outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, including its chief Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles, are imprisoned at the Dibrugarh jail. They have been jailed since March 19 last year, following their arrests under the National Security Act (NSA) from various parts of Punjab during a crackdown on the outfit.

A multi-tier security arrangement had been established in Dibrugarh Jail since the arrival of the radical outfit members from Punjab, including the installation of additional CCTV cameras and the repair or replacement of faulty ones.

Dibrugarh Jail, one of the oldest and high-security prisons in the Northeast, was constructed by the British in 1859-60.

Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 23, 2023 after Punjab Police arrested him from the state’s Moga district after several weeks of manhunt.

His aides were also shifted to the jail during the massive operation against Waris Punjab De. Jail sources had earlier said Amritpal has been kept in a solitary cell.

(With PTI inputs)

