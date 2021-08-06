Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabay Rajapaksa and Army chief General Shavendra Silva, head of the National Center for Covid Prevention on Friday decided not to impose nationwide lockdown. As Colombo Gazette reported, the government is not in favour of a lockdown that would affect the country’s hit economy. The report further added that there has been a constant call for a nationwide lockdown as the tally of the Covid infected people and the daily death toll reached its peak.Also Read - Is Delta Variant of Coronavirus Linked to The Onset of New Diabetes Cases?

It was decided that all state functions will be postponed till September 1 and the circular which made it mandatory for all public servants to return to work by August 2 has also been amended. Accordingly, the heads of the institutions must decide which staff are required to be in attendance, Silva said.

The number of people attending weddings and funerals has been tightened to restrict the numbers. The daunting death tolls and infected cases had been raised by Health officials. Dr Chandima Jeewandara of the University of Sri Jayewardenapura here said that 75 per cent of the new infections detected in the western province were carrying the delta variant.

At least six main hospitals have exceeded their COVID treatment capacity with their covid wards overflowing. Patients languish on corridors and outside of wards. Nearly 20,000 new cases have been found over the last 8 days, health officials said.

A record number of 94 deaths in a single day were registered on Thursday with nearly 600 succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 11 days.

The new measures came as the Association of Medical Specialists had warned that the health sector’s capacity to treat the growing number of patients has virtually reached its tipping point. It was only a matter of days till the demand for oxygen exceeded supply, they said.

Sri Lanka has recorded 321,429 COVID-19 cases and 4,821 deaths in the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data.

(With inputs from PTI)