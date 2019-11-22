New Delhi: The registration process for the SSC CGL or Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 will end on November 25. The exam will be held between march 2 and March 11.

With the pay scale of Pay Level-8 Rs. 47600 to 151100, the SSC CGL recruitment will be done for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer while Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector – Central Excise, Inspector – Preventive Officer, Inspector – Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Inspector recruitment will be done for the pay scale of Pay Level-7 Rs. 44900 to 142400.