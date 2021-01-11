SSC JE Final Result 2018: As per the latest report, the Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JE Final Result 2018 today, January 11, 2021. The result for Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The Paper-II result was declared on September 11, 2020. Also Read - SSC SI 2020: Answer Keys For SI Delhi Police and CAPF Exam Paper 1 Released At ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 13, 2021.

The candidates who qualified the written exam were called for the document verification process. After the document verification process, 1840 candidates have been finally selected for appointment.

Keeping in view the vacancy position, category-wise details of the 1840 candidates (1506 Civil Engineering, 192 Electrical Engineering, and 142 Mechanical Engineering) selected for appointment to the posts in different Departments.