Startup Mahakumbh 2024: PM Modi To Address Entrepreneurs At Bharat Mandapam In New Delhi

The Startup Mahakumbh is conducted jointly by apex industry associations, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) during March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

PM Modi

PM Modi addressed Startup Mahakumbh 2024 in New Delhi on 20th March, it focuses on deeptech, agritech, biotech, medtech, and AI sectors, where around 2,000 startups and 1,000 investors are participating the event.

PM Modi visited Bharat Mandapam before his address at Startup Mahakumbh event 2024 & inspected the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ exhibition.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the 'Startup Mahakumbh' exhibition at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/La2BiwyEko — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

What Is Startup Mahakumbh?

The Startup Mahakumbh is conducted jointly by apex industry associations, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) during March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The commerce and industry ministry said that Leading investors, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs are participating in the Startup Mahakumbh. Over 2,000 startups, more than 100 unicorns, 300 incubators and accelerators,over 1,000 investors, 3,000 delegates, 3,000 future entrepreneurs and over 50,000 business visitors attended the event. Uttar Pradesh is the state partner of the event.

