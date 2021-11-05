New Delhi: Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-Tech India has launched the new SA-5 DOT helmet in the country. Priced at Rs 3,899, the new SA-5 DOT helmet has dual certification, US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218 and Bureau of Indian Standards’ IS 4151:2015.Also Read - This New Rs 3,849 Steelbird Helmet Is Packed With Safety Features

The new SA-5 DOT helmet uses high-impact PC-ABS blend material for the shell to meet US Department of Transportation standards. The helmet has multiple air vents for a better ventilation system, and a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated visor fitted with an anti-fog shield to help reduce fog inside the visor during winters. Additionally, the helmet has a wind deflector and vortex generators on the visor to reduce air friction.

At the back of the new SA-5 DOT helmet is a spoiler for a sporty look. The helmet has reflective material at the back of the neck pad, which helps the rider at night by increasing the visibility for the person behind him/her. The interior padding and cheek pads are removable and washable.

Among other highlights of the new SA-5 DOT helmet are high-density cheek pad EPS, double D-Ring fastener and visor locking mechanism. The helmet is available in three sizes — Medium (580mm), Large (600mm) and Extra Large (620mm).