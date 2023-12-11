Home

Stock Market News: 135% Return In 1 month; GG Engineering Hits Fresh 52-week High

Stock Market News: GG Engineering Limited hit 5.00 percent upper circuit on Monday. The company also traded fresh 52-week high on December 11. Interestingly, the penny stock has been seeing a major rally in the last few days.

Stock Market News: GG Engineering Limited hit 5.00 percent upper circuit on Monday. The company also traded fresh 52-week high on December 11. Interestingly, the penny stock has been seeing a major rally in the last few days. It has offered a whopping 135 percent return to investors in a span of just 1-month. In last 6-months, GG Engineering shares 201%.

Here are some of the key details:

GG Engineering Ltd Hits Back-To-Back Upper Circuit, Trades 52-Week High.

Last trading price of GG Engineering shares on BSE is Rs 2.77 per share with intraday gain of 5.00%.

The company’s 52-week high price is Rs 2.77 per share and 52-week low price is Rs 0.74 per share, respectively. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 243.62 crore.

GG Engineering stock gained 26% in last 1-week, soared 45% in last 2-weeks. The company has gave return of 133% year-to-date.

In last 1-year, GG Engineering shares surged 69%, declined 43% in last 2-years, and fell again by 55% in last 3-years.

GG Engineering has a PE of 25.18 when compared with its peers Siemens (72.27) and Jyoti Structure (87.50).

The company for Q2 FY24 declared its net profit at Rs 0.75 crore YoY, up 53% from Rs 0.49 crore declared in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company stated its revenue from operations stood at Rs 73.24 crore in Q2 FY24, UP 98.42% as against Rs 36.91 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year. I

The company’s net expenses declared at Rs 72.20 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 99.39% from Rs 36.21 crore in Q2 FY23.

The expenses incurred for Right Issue during the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2023 approximately 95.20 lakh were capitalized and adjusted from other equity.

“During the Quarter And Half year ended 30th September 2023 the company has raised fund through Right issue amounting to Rs 4988.20 Lakh through allotment of 4,98,20,215 Equity shares of face value of Rs.1 each Fully paid up shares,” said the company.

