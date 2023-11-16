Home

Stock Market News: Gensol Stocks Rise After Securing NHPC Project in UT Laddakh

The company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for NHPC's Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station EPC Project in Laddakh.

Stock Market News: Gensol Engineering Limited, a part of the Gensol group of companies, stocks traded higher on Thursday as the company said that it will develop NHPC’s 500 kW Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station project in Laddakh. The stock traded in green at Rs 798 around 3:15 PM.

The company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for NHPC’s Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station EPC Project in Laddakh. “Gensol will develop a 500-kW grid-connected, ground-mounted solar power project that will provide energy to the hydrogen refueling station,” it said.

The scope of work includes the entire balance of plant EPC encompassing the green hydrogen system installation, storage, and dispensing facilities, in addition to the requisite civil and electrical infrastructure for the integrated solar and hydrogen operation in Ladakh, it said.

The project is to be commissioned by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. (NHPC).

The project is slated for completion within 12 months from the issuance of the work order.

“Our collaboration with NHPC bolsters our stature and trustworthiness in the industry, creating avenues for additional opportunities and alliances in the green hydrogen sector. The NHPC project win is set to strengthen Gensol’s market position, elevate our technical capabilities, and pave the way for growth and collaboration in the renewable energy sector,” Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO-BD & Project Management, Gensol Engineering, said.

Meanwhile, Gensol Engineering traded higher at Rs 798 following the announcement about the project.

