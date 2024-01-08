Home

Stock Market News: Integra Essentia Hits 10 Percent Upper Circuit For 5th Day | Check Details Here

In the last 3 years, Integra Essentia stock offered a good return of 2773 per cent. In the last 5 years, Integra Essentia shares surged 1223 per cent.

Stock Market News: Share of Integra Essentia Limited hit 10 per cent upper circuity for the fifth day. The counter, which opened at around Rs 11.01, jumped around 10 per cent to hit the upper price band of Rs 11.89 on Monday, i.e. January 8. The counter opened with a gain of 4.69 per cent in the morning session and went on to hit the upper circuit of Rs 11.89

On technical parameters, Integra Essentia shares are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Integra Essentia Return

The 52-week high of Integra Essentia shares is Rs 12.50 and the 52-week low price is Rs 5.10 per share. The counter has given a return of 94 per cent in the last one month. The scrip has soared 81 per cent in the last one year, and offered a return of 712 per cent in the last 2 years only.

Integra Essentia Limited (IEL) is a company engaged in the business of Life Essentials i.e. Food (Agro Products), Clothing (Textiles and Garments), Infrastructure (Materials and Services for Construction and Infrastructure Development) and Energy (Materials, Products and Services for the Renewable Energy Equipment and Projects) and many more Products and Services required to sustain the modern life.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

