Home

News

Stock market news: Shares of THIS company in focus after defence facility expansion update, check share price and other details

Stock market news: Shares of THIS company in focus after defence facility expansion update, check share price and other details

The allotment price of these plots has been fixed at Rs 12,000 per square metre, making the total cost of the land approximately Rs 27.58 crore.

Stock market news: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a company in the defence and aerospace technology sector, has provided important information in its latest exchange filing, released after the market closed on Monday. The company announced the expansion of its Weapon Integration Facility in Hyderabad. The company has been allotted plots numbered 4 and 5, totalling 22,988 square meters, at TSIIC Hardware Park Phase II, Hyderabad.

The allotment price of these plots has been fixed at Rs 12,000 per square metre, making the total cost of the land approximately Rs 27.58 crore.

The company plans to develop a modern integrated manufacturing facility on this land, where Grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions, and other similar weapon systems will be manufactured, assembled, integrated, and tested. The company proposes to make a capital investment of approximately ₹300 crore (₹30,000 lakh) on this project.

The company’s stock was trading 2.17% or Rs 5.20 lower at Rs 234 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading 2.09% or Rs 5 lower at Rs 234.35.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

On January 2, the company had stated in a filing that it had been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for an order worth ₹257.89 crore from a defence public sector undertaking (PSU). The order is to be completed within 18 months.

Earlier on January 1, the company announced that its subsidiary, Apollo Defense Industries Private Limited, had entered into an agreement with a private company for the execution of a contract worth ₹150 crore as part of its normal business operations. This agreement is considered a significant step towards expanding the company’s business and strengthening its order book.

Earlier, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) secured new defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore to supply unmanned aerial systems. The orders are to be executed within a period of four months, AMSL said in an exchange filing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.