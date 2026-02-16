Stock market update: Shares of this company surge 8% amid market volatility, check full details

Home

The company's stock was trading at Rs 24, up 7.87%, or Rs 1.75, on the BSE at 3:02 pm, and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 24.15, up 7.67%, or Rs 1.72.

Stock market update: Shares of Pavna Industries Limited, a company that supplies auto parts to leading companies, including Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, and Royal Enfield, are seeing a rise of about 8 per cent today. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 24, up 7.87%, or Rs 1.75, on the BSE at 3:02 pm, and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 24.15, up 7.67%, or Rs 1.72. The stock opened at Rs 22.81 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of Rs 25.55 so far.

The stock’s rally is driven by the company’s recently released strong Q3 numbers. Releasing its December quarter results, the company reported that its consolidated PAT for the December quarter increased by 297.37% year-on-year to Rs 3.02 crore, compared to Rs 0.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA grew 30.15% year-on-year to ₹9.54 crore in the third quarter of FY 2025-26 (Q3FY26), which was lower than that in the same quarter (Q3FY25) last year. At the same time, the company’s revenue also increased with a strong growth of 36% to reach ₹108.03 crore, which is a good increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of the company, stated that Q3FY26 was a strategically important quarter for the company. During this period, operational momentum remained strong, and investments continued to support long-term growth. He stated that the company’s revenue increased by 36%, EBITDA increased by 30.15%, and net profit (PAT) increased by a significant 297.37%. This reflects the company’s strong business model and customer confidence.

Pavan Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1994. The company manufactures reliable and high-quality automotive parts for a wide range of vehicles.

The company’s customers are well-known OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of the country, which operate in segments like passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

