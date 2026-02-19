Stock market update: Shares of this Multibagger FMCG stock gains 4% today, details here

Home

The multibagger stock of Elitecon International Ltd was trading at Rs 78.76, up 4.03% or Rs 3.05.

Stock market update: Shares of Elitecon International Ltd., a mid-cap company that manufactures cigarettes and tobacco products, are seeing a significant rise today. Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹12,508.26 crore. This multibagger stock was trading at Rs 78.76, up 4.03% or Rs 3.05, on the BSE in the morning trade. According to information available on the BSE, 290,943 equity shares of the company were traded. The company’s stock opened at Rs 78.70 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of Rs 79.31.

It has delivered a 297% return, nearly quadrupling investors’ money in one year. This means that if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock over one year, they would now have a corpus of approximately ₹4 lakh.

BSE Analytics data: What are the top key details:

The company’s stock has gained more than 4 percent in the past week and more than 5 percent in the past month. The stock has fallen more than 32 percent in the past three months and 77 percent in the past six months. On an annual basis, the stock has gained 297 percent in one year and more than 7400 percent in the past three years.

The company also recently announced in another filing that it has taken a significant step to further its future expansion and deliver significant shareholder value. The company stated that it has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, a global professional firm, as its advisor for tax, regulatory, and transaction management related to the merger.

What is the company filing saying?

According to the information received from the filing, the board of the company is currently considering a plan to merge with Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited and Golden Cryo Private Limited, for which all necessary statutory and NCLT approvals will be taken.

Earlier, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but soon turned in the negative territory, amid selling pressure in services and consumer durables stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 83,979.36 in early deals. The NSE Nifty went up 65.95 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,885.30.

