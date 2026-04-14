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Strait of Hormuz BIG Update: UK, France to bring together over 40 countries for restoring freedom of navigation

Strait of Hormuz BIG Update: UK, France to bring together over 40 countries for restoring freedom of navigation

In a major diplomatic move, the UK and France are working to bring together more than 40 nations to safeguard maritime security and restore freedom of navigation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

15 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the western sector of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz BIG Update: In a significant global development after the Pakistan mediated peace talks failed, France and the United Kingdom are set to host a joint conference aimed at bringing together over 40 countries to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The development is significant as it comes after the failed peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan’s Islamabad. Here are all the details you need to know about step taken by France and the United Kingdom regarding the movement around Strait of Hormuz.

The vital energy artery of the world- Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the global oil passed before the conflict began, has emerged as a key flashpoint as prices inflate across the world.

What have France and United Kingdom decided on Strait of Hormuz?

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the video conference will take place in Paris on Friday, later this week, which would see peaceful players come together and contribute towards a ‘multilateral and defensive mission’, aimed at restoring the freedom of navigation in the world’s critical energy chokepoint.

He said, “France and the United Kingdom will also host this Friday, in Paris, a conference that will bring together by videoconference non-belligerent countries ready to contribute alongside us to a multilateral and purely defensive mission, aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait when security conditions permit.”

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Over 40 nations convened for ensuring safe shipping via the Strait of Hormuz

Earlier on Monday, UK PM Keir Starmer said that over 40 nations had been convened to advance work on a coordinated plan for ensuring safe shipping via the Strait of Hormuz when the conflict ends.

He said on X, “The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures. The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation. This week the UK and France will co-host a summit to advance work on a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping when the conflict ends.”

The French president further said on Tuesday that he spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, where he called the warring parties to resume the negotiations, clarifying misunderstandings, and avoiding new phases of escalation. Macron underlined the need for all parties to respect the ceasefire and that it includes Lebanon.

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