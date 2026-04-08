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Good news for India as Strait of Hormuz conflict is finally over... Ships with LPG to now arrive in full force

Good news for India as Strait of Hormuz conflict is finally over… Ships with LPG to now arrive in full force

A ceasefire has been reached between Iran and the United States. An agreement has also been reached to open the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, India's gas concerns have been alleviated.

Good news for India as Strait of Hormuz conflict is finally over... Ships with LPG to now arrive in full force

The pause button on the Iran-US war has been pressed after a ceasefire was agreed upon between the US and Iran hence ending India’s biggest tension – requirement of LPG and oil. Iran and the US have also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. This good news has brought great relief to India as now Indian ships carrying oil and gas will be able to reach India easily and quickly. This good news received by India from the sea is also a relief for the economy.

There was tension in the Strait. On February 28, the US and Israel attacked Iran. Following this, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. This blocked 20-25 percent of the world’s oil and gas. This was a major problem for India, as 80 percent of our LPG and a large portion of our crude oil come from Hormuz. Many ships were stranded in Hormuz. Gas shortages began in India. Black marketing increased. Panic buying further increased the tension. But now, with the announcement of a ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, everything has changed.

LPG ships will now arrive

In fact, Indian oil tankers are still stranded in the Sea of ​​Hormuz. Iran has allowed India to move its ships, but at a very slow pace. This is why only eight Indian ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz to India so far. Most of these are LPG tankers. Many ships have arrived at Indian ports in the past few days, carrying thousands of tons of gas and oil, essential for domestic use.

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How many ships are stranded in Hormuz?

However, 16 Indian ships are still stranded in the Persian Gulf, carrying hundreds of Indian sailors. These ships are also laden with oil and gas. Now that the Strait of Hormuz has fully opened, these ships will also be able to leave soon. According to government sources, the remaining ships will also be able to leave safely and reach India in the next few days. This means that the entire fleet of oil and gas will finally arrive in India.

India will only benefit from the opening of Hormuz

This will bring many benefits to India. First, oil and gas supplies will return to normal. Black marketing of gas will stop. The fear of price increases may be eliminated. Domestic gas cylinder distribution will return to normal. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz will also impact petrol and diesel prices. This will also boost the economy, as oil and gas imports will become easier. Previously, ships had to travel longer distances, wasting both time and money. Now, a direct route has been opened.

How the path to India became easier

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Shipping had already negotiated with Iran to ensure the safe passage of some ships. However, now that the ceasefire has been fully enforced, the remaining ships are safe. The sailors are also safe. The government has stated that the safety of all sailors is being fully monitored. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz will benefit not only India but the entire world. Oil prices have already begun to fall. Importing countries like India will receive the greatest relief. Now, these oil and gas ships arriving in quick succession will easily meet the country’s energy needs. With the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the remaining 16 ships will also arrive, providing a robust energy supply for the country.

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