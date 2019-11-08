New Delhi: The day the Centre announced that it would withdraw SPG security cover from the Gandhi family, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and thanked all security personnel, referring to them as “brothers and sisters”.

“A big thank you to all my brothers and sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me and my family over the years,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

A big thank you to all my brothers & sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me & my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support & for a journey filled with affection & learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 8, 2019

“Thank you for your dedication, your constant support and for a journey filled with affection and learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future,” he wrote.

The Special Protection Group is an elite armed force that provides proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and his or her family members. According to reports, the security requirement was reviewed as Gandhi family members — Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka — don’t have advanced threats. Now, all three of them will receive Z+ category security.

SPG category security is provided only to the current and former PMs of India and their immediate family members. Recently, former PM Manmohan Singh was stripped of the cover. The Gandhi family was under the purview of it as they were believed to have high life threat since both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated.