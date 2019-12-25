Bengaluru: Days after the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of the two people killed during the protests in Mangaluru against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government took back the decision as it’s yet to be probed whether they were rioters. Giving compensation to criminals is an unpardonable crime in itself, the CM said.

Soon after the incident which occurred on December 19, the state government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of those killed in the firing. “We have not decided yet to give the exgratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals exgratia is an unpardonable crime in itself.

The Chief Minister returned from Kerala on Tuesday night and held a series of meetings with the officials in the night as well as in the morning.He said he has directed the police to identify the people who rioted on December 19, book cases against them and initiate stringent action. “It is now clear that it (Mangaluru protest) was a conspiracy. People tried to barge into the armoury of the police station. We are not going to spare anybody,” Mr Yediyurappa said.

Noting that the violence was a meticulous conspiracy, the Chief Minister said stones hurled at police were brought in an autorickshaw-trolley and dumped. The government would ascertain the background of those involved in arson and violence and arrest all those involved in the crime, he added.

The decision coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stern message to rioters. Urging protesters to introspect whether setting the public property on fire can be justified in the name of protests, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that rights and duties go hand in hand. “I request and tell these protesters that of good roads, facilities and a clean sewerage system is a citizen’s right, then maintaining them correctly is their responsibility as well,” PM Modi said at a function in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.