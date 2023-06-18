Student, 19, Stabbed To Death Outside Delhi University’s South Campus

19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan—a resident of Paschim Vihar, was stabbed to death outside Delhi University's Aryabhatta College, police said.

New Delhi: A 19-year-old student was stabbed to death during a scuffle outside the Delhi’s University’s South Campus on Sunday.

According to an India Today report, the deceased victim, identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan—a resident of Paschim Vihar, was stabbed to death outside Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College. Nikhil was enrolled in the varsity’s School of Open Learning and had arrived there to attend classes when another student, with whom he had an altercation last week, allegedly stabbed him to death.

As per the report, Nikhil and the accused were involved in a heated argument last week when he (the accused) had allegedly harassed Nikhil’s girlfriend. On Sunday, the accused arrived at the college along with three other accomplices and stabbed Nikhil with a sharp-edged weapon outside the institution’s gate.

The victim, a first year BA Honours student studying Political Science, was rushed to the Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh where doctors declared him brought dead.

Delhi Police said the victim’s body has been taken into custody and sent for autopsy, adding that the accused has been identified and is being traced and further investigation is underway.

A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus. The accused and the victim had come to the college to attend their classes. Preliminary investigation reveals that there was a fight between them. The accused has been identified and is being traced. The student's… — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

3 murders in South West Delhi within a day

The student’s murder is the third in South West Delhi within a span of less than 24 hours. A few hours earlier, two sisters were shot dead after a dispute over money in the city’s RK Puram area.

On Sunday morning, two women, identified as 30-year-old Pinky and her younger sibling Jyoti, 29, were shot and killed in Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram. They were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to grievous bullet injuries received in the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, Manoj C, said a call was received at around 4:40 AM by RK Puram police station. The caller had told the police that some attackers had shot his sisters in Ambedkar Basti, ANI reported.

As per the ANI report, police rushed to the scene but the victims had been rushed to SJ Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The police have arrested three suspects, identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev in connection with the sisters’ murder.

(With ANI inputs)

