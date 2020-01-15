New Delhi: At a time when the country is going through an economically tough phase, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said inscribing an image of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes could improve the condition of the Indian currency.

He said this while addressing a lecture series titled ‘Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district.

Talking about the picture of Lord Ganesha printed on the Indonesian currency, Swamy said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favour (of this). Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi (on currency notes) may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this.”

Talking about the ongoing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Swamy said that there was nothing objectionable in the CAA.

“The Congress and Mahatma Gandhi had requested this (CAA). Manmohan Singh had also requested in Parliament in 2003. We did it. Now they are not accepting it saying that we did injustice to Pakistan’s Muslims. What injustice was done? Pakistan’s Muslims don’t want to come, we can’t force them,” Swamy said.

Prior to this, he had said that the DNA of Muslims and Hindus is just the same like that of Brahmins and Dalits.

While saying this, he also expressed that the BJP would soon introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which had been repeatedly directed by the Supreme Court in the past 70 years.

Talking about concerns over the rising population, Swamy said India would leave China behind by 2025 as the most populous nation.