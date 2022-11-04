Sullah Assembly Constituency: Who Will Win This Tussle Between BJP and Congress From This Seat?

Sulah Assembly constituency: Sullah, one of the 68 assembly constituencies, is located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district and also comes under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. This assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on November 12. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 38173 votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Jagjiwan Paul stood second with total 27882 votes. He lost by 10291 votes.

CANDIDATES FOR SULLAH ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar

Congress candidate Jagdish Chand Sapehia

AAP candidate Ravinder Singh Ravi

Independent candidate Jagjivan Pal

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 113134 population, 100% is rural and 0% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 19 and 3.68, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 103533 electorates and 130 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 68.93% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 72.37% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 55.06% and 40.22% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 70.53% and 26.39% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively. Kishan Kapoor (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Kangra and Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP) is the present MLA of Sullah Legislative Assembly.

