Vacate Delhi Office by June 15: Supreme Court Directs Aam Aadmi Party

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate Delhi office by June 15.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate the Delhi office by June 15. “In view of impending general elections it gives time to AAP till June 15 to vacate its political office located on a plot that was allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding the district judiciary,” the Apex court said.

