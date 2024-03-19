Home

Supreme Court Asks ECI to Recognise ‘Man Blowing Turha’ As Symbol of Sharad Pawar Faction

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party to use the name 'NCP–SCP' and the symbol of a 'man blowing turrah' for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar in happier times. (File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party to use the name ‘NCP–SCP’ and the symbol of a ‘man blowing turrah’ for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The top court has asked the Election Commission to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction and said it should not allot the symbol to any other party or candidate.

Supreme Court has also directed Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice in English, Hindi, Marathi media and mention in all its campaign ads that the ‘clock’ symbol allotted to it is subject to the outcome of the case pending before it on the challenge to the ECI order of recognising Ajit Pawar’s group as ‘real NCP’.

Last week, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan pulled up the Ajit Pawar camp over the alleged use of Sharad Pawar’s name and pictures for campaigning. “You are a different political party now. You have chosen not to be with him. So why use his picture… Go with your own identity now,” the bench said.

“We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used,” it added.

On February 19, the top court had directed that the Election Commission’s order allotting ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

