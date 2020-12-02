The Supreme Court has observed that the State and Union Territory Governments should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in each and every Police Station functioning under them. A bench led by Justice RF Nariman observed that these directives shall be implemented both in letter and in spirit as soon as possible. The court has also directed the Central Government to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment in the offices of central agencies like CBI, NIA etc. Also Read - 'What Is This Behaviour': Supreme Court Angry After Lawyer Appears Shirtless During Online Hearing