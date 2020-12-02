Historic! Install CCTV in All Police Stations, CBI, NIA, ED, NCB, Including Interrogation Rooms: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has observed that the State and Union Territory Governments should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in each and every Police Station functioning under them. A bench led by Just
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: December 2, 2020 7:44 PM IST
Updated Date: December 2, 2020 7:52 PM IST