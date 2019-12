New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the in-chamber review petitions filed against the Ayodhya verdict, stated a report. The review petitions had sought for a re-examination of the apex court’s verdict in the Ram-Janmabhoomi title suit.

As per the Supreme Court’s order, Hindus were granted the disputed Janmabhoomi-Babri site for building a Ram temple and Muslims were allotted an equivalent five-acre land elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque.