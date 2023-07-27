Supreme Court Extends ED Director S K Mishra’s Term Till September 15 | All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15. The director's term was scheduled to end on July 31. At the time of

ET government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15. The director’s term was scheduled to end on July 31. At the time of the hearing in the top court, the bench of Justice led by BR Gavai ordered Solicitor Tushar Mehta that no further extensions will be allowed to him after September 15 2023″. However, on Wednesday, the centre sought an extension of his tenure till October 15 due to an ongoing Financial Action Task Force peer review.

Trending Now

The bench ordered “We add that no further application would be entertained for grant of extension. We also direct that the respondent will cease to be the director of ED”

Who is SK Mishra?

Mishra, an IRS officer, has been in the Enforcement Directorate since mid-2018. Sanjay Kumar Mishra was first appointed as the directorate of enforcement(ED) in November 2018 for a fixed tenure of 2 years. However, his appointment letter was later changed from two year period to three years.

He was earlier designated as the interim director of the ED for replacing Karnal Singh. He was expected to hold the position for three months or until the appointment of a regular chief. Under his directorship, several high-profile political leaders, mostly in the Opposition, came under ED inspection.

The Centre also threw light on the fact that Mishra, 63, has been a part of the preparation of documents and fulfilling other requirements for mutual evaluation since the year 2020 and, therefore, his continuation in this difficult and delicate process at this “critical stage” is important.

Describing the need for Mishra’s continuance, the government said, “At such a critical situation, it is important to have an individual who is well-acquainted with the overall status of money laundering investigations and proceedings across the country and also the complications of the procedures, operations and activities of the investigating agency, at the helm of affairs at the Directorate of Enforcement.”

It was believed that any transition in leadership at the Directorate of Enforcement at this critical time would crucially harm the ability of the agency to provide necessary assistance to and co-operation with the assessment team and thereby adversely impact India’s national interests,” it said.

The government also publicized an ordinance last year under which the term of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated tenure of two years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES