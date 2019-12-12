New Delhi: Expressing its favour for an independent investigation into the recent police encounter in Telangana in which four rape and murder accused were killed, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the investigation does not imply that the police are guilty. “We are not saying you are guilty. We will order an inquiry and you participate in it,” SA Bobde, Chief Justice of India, said.

A three-member team will look into the encounter and no other authority will inquire until further orders of the court, the SC said. The inquiry will be finished by six months.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by advocate GS Mani challenging the legality of the encounter.

“If you say you’re going to prosecute them (policemen involved in encounter) in criminal court, then there is nothing for us to do. But if you say they’re innocent then people must know the truth. We don’t want to assume facts. Let there be an inquiry, why are you resistant to that?” the CJI said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for the Telangana police said that in the past, too, the court has appointed retired SC judge nut only to oversee the investigation. “A judge can’t conduct the investigation,” Rohatgi said.