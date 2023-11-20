Supreme Court’s Issues Notice To Centre Govt Over Kerala Govt’s Plea Against Governor

Home

The Supreme Court has issued notice regarding the Kerala Government’s plea against the governor of the state for delaying decisions on eight bills.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has criticized the Centre and issued a notice regarding the Kerala Government’s plea against the governor of the state for delaying decisions on eight bills, which have been pending for seven months to two years. A bench at the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has scheduled the matter for Friday. The Supreme Court has slammed the Centre and has issued a notice over the Kerala government’s plea against the delay by the governor of the state to decide on eight bills which were pending with him for seven months to two years. A bench at the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has kept the matter on Friday.

Why The Kerala Government Move To Apex Court

The Kerala Government had moved the Apex Court alleging that Governor of the state Arif Mohammed Khan was delaying his assent to the bills which was cleared by the state Assembly, which is according to the state government “defeating the rights of the people”.

The allegation has been made that the governor has not taken action in relation to eight bills passed by the Kerala legislature. It is asserted that many of these bills are of significant public interest and encompass welfare measures that, due to delays, would be withheld and denied to the people of the southern state.

“The petitioner, the state of Kerala, fulfilling its parens patriae obligation to its people, is seeking appropriate orders from this court regarding the governor’s inaction concerning eight bills passed by the state legislature. These bills were presented to the governor for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution.”

“Of these, three bills have remained pending with the governor for more than two years and three more in excess of a full year. The conduct of the governor, as would presently be demonstrated, threatens to defeat and subvert the very fundamentals and basic foundations of our Constitution, including the rule of law and democratic good governance, apart from defeating the rights of the people of the state to the welfare measures sought to be implemented through the bills,” the petition filed by the Kerala government states.

The state government argues that the governor’s prolonged delay in processing bills, some of which have been pending for over two years, is causing significant injustice to the people of the state and undermining its representative democratic institutions.

“The governor appears to be of the view that granting assent or otherwise dealing with bills is a matter entrusted to him in his absolute discretion, to decide whenever he pleases. This is a complete subversion of the Constitution,” it has submitted.

As per the plea, the governor’s conduct in keeping the bills pending for an indefinite period is also violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.