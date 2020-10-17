Surat: As the auspicious nine-day long festival Navratri begins from today, a video clip of a group of students performing the traditional dance form Garba in costumes made of PPE kits has gone viral around the web. In the 1-minute 32-seconds video clip, the students from a fashion designing institute from Gujarat’s Surat can be seen wearing face masks and hand-painted costumes made of PPE material. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes And WhatsApp Forwards; Happy Navratri to All

These costumes were designed by the students themselves as they can be seen playing Garba while following the social distancing norms. This year it will be one of the rarest occasions when the traditional dance ‘Garba’ will not be performed during Navratri due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, these students of Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), Surat came up with this protective gear and named it ‘Covid Garba Dress’. The costume is made of polypropylene fabric approved by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA). Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput's Images Feature in Kolkata Pandal, Sister Shweta Thanks All for Remembering Actor

According to IDT, “Under the guidance of their faculty – Ms. Aarushi Upreti, the 1st year students of IDT INDIA crafted a Covid Garba outfit using hand painting and mirror as embellishments and designed a two-layer fully protected couple dress on PPE Jumpsuits with masks and dandiya sticks.” Also Read - Will CBSE Board Exams 2021 be Postponed Due to COVID-19? Read Latest Updates

“The layering has been done in such a way that people can maintain social distancing while they perform Garba. These Garba outfits are very economical, provide full protection and are very comfortable to wear and dispose,” said Disha Patel, the student who designed the outfit.

Speaking to ANI, an IDT faculty member, Aarushi Upreti said, “Since this year government has banned Garba, hence to add joy amidst the festive season, these covid Garba outfits will be gifted to Covid Care Volunteers of Civil Hospital, Surat. This initiative was taken to show gratitude to the artisans who have worked diligently to earn their living during this pandemic.”

The Gujarat state government has banned Garba this Navratri but allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddesses.

You can watch the video here:

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform ‘Garba’ sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)