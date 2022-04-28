Surya Grahan 2022: The first partial solar eclipse or surya grahan of the year will take place on April 30, 2022. After 15 days from the first Solar Eclipse, the first Lunar Eclipse of the year will also take place on May 16. Solar eclipse 2022 coincides with the extremely rare event ‘Black Moon’, in which the moon appears black during the new moon night. A new moon is when the moon appears invisible to us on Earth, except during a solar eclipse. According to NASA, the Black Moon will block out the sun during the day this year just before and during the sunset, resulting in a partial eclipse.Also Read - NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Dramatic Footage of Solar eclipse on Mars | WATCH Video

Solar eclipse vs partial solar eclipse:

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. According to NASA, during a partial eclipse, the Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Time in India

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 12:15 p.m. (IST) and end at 4:07 p.m (IST) on Saturday, April 30.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Visibility in India

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world. However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Only people living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica will be able to witness the celestial event.

Dos and donts to follow during Surya Grahan 2022: