Surya Grahan 2022: The first partial solar eclipse or surya grahan of the year will take place on April 30, 2022. After 15 days from the first Solar Eclipse, the first Lunar Eclipse of the year will also take place on May 16. Solar eclipse 2022 coincides with the extremely rare event ‘Black Moon’, in which the moon appears black during the new moon night. A new moon is when the moon appears invisible to us on Earth, except during a solar eclipse. According to NASA, the Black Moon will block out the sun during the day this year just before and during the sunset, resulting in a partial eclipse.Also Read - NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Dramatic Footage of Solar eclipse on Mars | WATCH Video
Solar eclipse vs partial solar eclipse:
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. According to NASA, during a partial eclipse, the Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.
Solar Eclipse 2022: Time in India
The partial solar eclipse will begin at 12:15 p.m. (IST) and end at 4:07 p.m (IST) on Saturday, April 30.
Solar Eclipse 2022: Visibility in India
The partial solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world. However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Only people living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica will be able to witness the celestial event.
Dos and donts to follow during Surya Grahan 2022:
- Take a bath after the solar eclipse is over.
- People should also clean the house after the eolar eclipse is over.
- Pregnant women should stay indoors during the Sutak period.
- People should avoid cooking and eating food during the solar eclipse.
- People are advised to never look at the eclipse with naked eyes.
- One should not sleep during an eclipse.
- People should put basil leaves in water and food before the solar eclipse.
- Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse.