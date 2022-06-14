Today(June 14, 2022) marks the second death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in Bandra(Mumbai). The actor started his career with television and became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta. He made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013). The actor went on to feature in several other films including Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Raabta (2017), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). His last film was Dil Bechara (2020) and it was released on an OTT platform almost a month after his death.Also Read - Shakti Kapoor's Son Siddhanth Kapoor Released on Bail After Arrest Over Drugs Consumption

In his brief career spanning for seven years, the actor had emerged as fans’ favourite and on his 2nd death anniversary netizens flooded social media with pictures, painting and videos of the late actor and also demanded justice in his death case. Sushant Singh Rajput is trending big time on social media as teary-eyed fans showered love on him. “We promise we will never let you down Sushant , we will never leave you you no matter what happen in future,” wrote a user. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Update: Siddharth Pithani's Bail Plea Pending Since January

Check out netizens’ emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput below:

2 years without you my boy💫@itsSSR 2years Of Injustice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/e1xHrhQUo8 — Srijita 💫 🇮🇳 (@TwinkleSush) June 13, 2022

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Refuses to Give Any Update Citing 'Impediment'

“He was born after a lot of prayers,was full of life” – KK Singh Respected @PMOIndia ,@HMOIndia @ips_nupurprasad Sushant Singh Rajput deserves justice.His family needs closure.Hope 2years Of Injustice To Sushant ends soon🙏#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/ZisK8IVWoT — Ⓗⓞⓟⓔ (@TilliGetItRgt) June 13, 2022

Today, It’s been two year since #SushantSinghRajput left us.

He’s the kind of person that leaves a mark on you because he touches your heart and soul. ✨

His legacy always be remembered.#LegendsNeverDie❤️

Pay tribute to SSR

https://t.co/KvgCfzxayo Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/B1cEFOJlkb — Tributes.In (@tribute_in) June 14, 2022

A Smile that none will Forget ever Support Sushant Singh Rajput pic.twitter.com/kD5b4O0q2n — Harshi Justice For Sushant ! (@itsHarshi_7) June 13, 2022

Today, It’s been two year since #SushantSinghRajput left us.

He’s the kind of person that leaves a mark on you because he touches your heart and soul. ✨

His legacy always be remembered.#LegendsNeverDie❤️

Pay tribute to SSR

https://t.co/KvgCfzxayo Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/B1cEFOJlkb — Tributes.In (@tribute_in) June 14, 2022



34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, two years after Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who is investigating the death case is yet to establish whether the actor died by suicide or there was a conspiracy in his death.