An old video of former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been going viral on social media in which the actress reveals that she got the clothes for Miss India contest stitched by a tailor in Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi as they did not have money to hire a designer. Sushmita, who was then crowned Miss Universe 1994, revealed how her mother made gloves out of socks for her as well.

Talking about how she managed to make it to Miss Universe, she said in a conversation in Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai show, "My mother said, 'So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.' So we went to shop at the Sarojini Nagar market. Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, 'This will come on TV, so do a good job,'" she said.

Sushmita Sen had also revealed that her gloves were made by cutting up socks after adding elastic in it. “The day I won Miss India wearing that gown was a very big day for me. I realised that you don’t need money to get what you want; your intention should be right,” said Sushmita.

Sushmita Sen is a former Miss Universe and is not only one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses but is also an inspiration for many single mothers who want to raise their kids independently without asking for a man’s support. Sushmita Sen has worked in several Bollywood movies such as Biwi No 1, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Samay: When Time Strikes, Main Hoon Na, among several others.