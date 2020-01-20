New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an unattended bag with traces of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near ticket counters of the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka. The for some moment created a bomb scare in the airport on Monday.

Following the incident, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has cordoned off the airport place and the area was evacuated immediately.

Rushing to the spot along with a police team, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha began the extensive search operation with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

“The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol,” Harsha later said in a video message.

Giving details about the incident, the police commissioner informed that the people were asked to stay away from the bag. He further added that the situation was peaceful and was brought under control.

As per media report, two people had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag in the airport area. However, police officials said they are verifying the CCTV footage.