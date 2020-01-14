New Delhi: A day after getting suspended for sheltering terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday issued a clarification, saying Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh was not awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“It is to clarify that Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

The clarification from the J-K Police came after some media portals reported that the suspended DSP was awarded the gallantry medal by the MHA for his service to the nation.

“For his Participation in countering a Fidayeen Attack by Terrorists at District Police Lines Pulwama on 25/26 August 2017 when he was posted there as DSP District Police Lines Pulwama. Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts,” the J-K Police clarified further.

Issuing a statement, the J-K Police said it is known for its professionalism and doesn’t spare anyone who is found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct.

“We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone,” the J-K Police said in a statement.

Saying that a special investigation team is handling the interrogation of the DSP, the J-K Police said the team would probe his criminal conduct in the case and his involvement in any such criminal acts in the past.

The development comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police had on January 12 said during an operation in Sophian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two most-wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants.

Other reports suggest that the DSP has reportedly confessed before the officials that he took Rs 12 lakh as bribe from the terrorists to ferry them to Chandigarh and to provide them accommodation and other related facilities.

As per updates from officials, the DSP was providing hideout to militants in Jammu during winters for last several years for which he was getting handsome amount of money.