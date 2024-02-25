Home

News

‘Bua-Bhatija Ka Sarkar’ Running In Bengal, Says Suvendu Adhikari, Asks People Not To Call Mamata As ‘Didi’

‘Bua-Bhatija Ka Sarkar’ Running In Bengal, Says Suvendu Adhikari, Asks People Not To Call Mamata As ‘Didi’

While addressing the conference, Suvendu Adhikari said BJP party is working towards bringing a "nationalist double engine government" in West Bengal and end the Mamata Banerjee government's rule in the state.

'Bua-Bhatija Ka Sarkar' Running In Bengal, Says Suvendu Adhikari, Asks People Not To Call Mamata As 'Didi'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday addressed a panel discussion on political violence in West Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru University where is launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Calling the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo a ‘cruel lady’, Adhikari said people should stop addressing Mamata Banerjee as ‘Didi’ as she has now become an Aunty. “Stop calling Mamata Banerjee called ‘Didi’ she has now become a ‘aunty’ now,” Adhikari said.

Trending Now

He also said that his party is working towards bringing a “nationalist double engine government” in West Bengal and end the Mamata Banerjee government’s rule in the state.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Delhi: West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari says, “…Stop calling Mamata Banerjee called ‘Didi’ she has now become a ‘aunty’ now…I defeated her in Nandigram during the assembly elections. She lodged 42 cases against me. She a cruel lady…” (24.02) pic.twitter.com/HMJZshfa7K — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Suvendu Adhikari on Sandeshkhali Row:

Speaking about the ongoing protests in the Sandeshkhali block of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence against Hindus.

“Today, Hindus in West Bengal are in danger under the TMC government. The party is changing the demography of the state by letting Bangladeshi migrants infiltrate and settle in the state. Slowly and gradually the present government will make West Bengal a part of Bangladesh,” he alleged.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is working on building a nationalist double engine government in West Bengal,” he added.

The former TMC leader further criticised the alleged sexual violence against women and incidents of land grabbing in the Sandeshkhali block and said the students in JNU should raise their voice against the issue.

“JNU is a hub of critical discussions and they (students) should raise their voice against whatever is happening in West Bengal to uproot the complicit government,” he said.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from allegations of land encroachment and sexual assault against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters.

Protests by enraged locals continue in the area as Shahjahan has remained elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.