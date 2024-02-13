Home

News

Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns As General Secretary Of Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns As General Secretary Of Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned As General Secretary Of Samajwadi Party

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh: Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned As General Secretary Of Samajwadi Party. The 70 year old senior leader wrote a letter to party cheif Akhilesh Yadav, regarding resignation from the post of General Secretary of Samajwadi Party.

Trending Now

Revelations On His Resignation

Swami Prasad Maurya in his letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mentioned that he will continue to be a member of the party and will be working actively to ensure strengthening of the party.

You may like to read

Maurya also mentioned that he was unhappy over how his recent statement on certain issues were interpreted by senior leaders as his ‘personal views’ and also how his initiative to take rath yatra to gather support for the caste census was left unnoticed.

Swami Prasad Maurya’s Political Career

Swami Prasad Maurya, began his political career as a member of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Maurya was a prominent figure in the BSP, having represented the Padrauna constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). During the BSP’s administration in Uttar Pradesh, he also held the position of minister.

Maurya shocked a lot of people in 2016 when she abruptly left the BSP, citing things like ticket sales and internal party corruption as her reasons. He then became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of India’s largest political parties.

Given his influence in the Maurya community, which makes up a sizable portion of the Uttar Pradesh voter base, Maurya’s admission into the BJP was viewed as a noteworthy development.Following his BJP membership, Maurya served in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for several years as a minister. He made a significant contribution to a number of administrative and developmental projects.

Later Maurya joined the Samajwadi Party in January 2022, he was not given a ticket to run from his stronghold of Padrauna. Instead, he was asked to run from Fazilnagar, which he lost to Surendra Kumar Kushwaha of the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Prior to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections in 2022, Maurya was appointed General Secretary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.