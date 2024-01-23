Home

‘Swearing On Allah’: Mamata Banerjee Makes ‘Kafir’ Jibe At Public Rally, BJP Slams TMC Supremo

Addressing the TMC's 'Sanhati Rally,' which coincided with the Ayodhya event, Banerjee emphasised that pre-election religious politicisation should not lead to "the blood of the poor being offered at the altar of the deity as an offering (Prasad)."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held ‘Sampriti Rally’, which many believe was the counterpoint to the Ram Mandir ‘pran pratishtha’ event spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day i.e. January 22. While addressing the rally at Park Circus Maidan, the Trinamool Congress chief issued a stern warning to those who support or vote for BJP. Mamata said she swears on “Allah” that she won’t forgive those who help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

“Do remember one thing, don’t support/assist/vote for BJP. I am swearing on Allah if you help/assist BJP, nobody would forgive you, let alone me,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The TMC boss further added, “The Kafirs, the cowards, flee, the one’s who fight, they win they work.” She also said that she has the courage to fight the BJP, but is not being allowed to. She said she showed her courage by taking out a rally (on the same day as the Ram Mandir ceremony). “There are so many political parties, how many of them showed courage,” she said.

“Kāfir,” the Arabic word for ‘infidels’ & ‘disbelievers’; someone who does not believe in Allah. Whom is Mamata Banerjee referring to as Kafir and Kapurush (coward)? She is asking to wage war against Kafirs. In her words Kafirs get frightened and they die. By the way, isn’t… pic.twitter.com/ste1F2q3Da — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 23, 2024

Banerjee also emphasised that pre-election religious politicisation should not lead to “the blood of the poor being offered at the altar of the deity as an offering (Prasad).”

Here are some of the key takeaways from her speech:

I don’t believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practices. I have no objection to those worshipping Lord Ram, but I object to interference with the food habits of people

I am not against Lord Ram. What about Goddess Sita? She was with Lord Ram during his exile. They (BJP) don’t speak about her; they are anti-women. We worship Goddess Durga; they should not lecture us about religion

BJP’s Reaction:

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party launched a no-holds-barred attack on Mamata Banerjee and criticised her for comments they see as divisive. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared a post on social media highlighting the ‘keywords’ used in Banerjee’s speech.

Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee took out a so-called “Sanhati Yatra”, i.e. Rally of Solidarity, to counter the Holy Pran Pratistha Ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. She addressed an ‘All Faith’ congregation in the end. Here’s the link of her 30 min speech:-… pic.twitter.com/YIWnTUyFwR — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 23, 2024

“I have highlighted the ‘Key Words’ of the Speech, which was supposed to promote Peace and Brotherhood among different communities. Kindly go through them once. You can tally the number of utterances of these words by listening to her Speech to expel any doubts concerning the veracity of my claim,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.