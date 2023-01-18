Sydney-Bound Qantas Flight Issues ‘Mayday’ Alert, Reports Mid-Air Engine Trouble; Emergency Crews On Standby

BREAKING: Sydney-bound Qantas flight from Auckland, New Zealand suffers mid-air engine trouble, issues ‘mayday’ alert; emergency crews on standby at Sydney Airport, reports Australian media.

The Boeing 737 touched down just before 3.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, with more than 117,000 people tracking the aircraft on Flight Radar.

A Qantas spokesperson said the aircraft experienced an engine issue about an hour from reaching its destination.

The flight departed Auckland at 2.30pm local time after it was delayed by more than 55 minutes.