T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: USA secure third spot after Harmeet Singh's brilliant performance

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table: USA secure third spot after Harmeet Singh’s brilliant performance

USA's massive 93-run win over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 help them secure the third spot in the Group A points table. Take a look and find out

Group A points table after USA vs Netherlands

USA defeated the Netherlands by 93 runs and won their maiden match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and secured the third position in the Group A points table, while India and Pakistan have won all their matches. Namibia are still looking for their first victory.

The final match on February 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was played between the USA and the Netherlands, where the USA successfully defeated their opponents.

Check Group A points table after USA vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India 2 2 0 0 0 4 +3.050 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.932 USA 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.533 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.352 Namibia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.884

USA dominates Netherlands with the bat

While batting first, the USA got a great start as their opening batters, Shayan Jahangir and captain Monank Patel, started hitting boundaries and showcased a brilliant batting performance. Talking about their individual scores, Shayan scored 20 runs off 14 balls, including one boundary and two sixes. Monank smashed 36 runs off 22 balls with three boundaries and a six.

After that, USA key player Saiteja Mukkamalla shocked the Netherlands and their fans as well with an impressive batting performance as he scored 79 runs off 51 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes, and helped his team post 196 runs on the board. While the other player, Shubham Ranjane, also played a major role for the team, scoring 48 runs off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes and remained not out.

USA bowlers impressive bowling performance

Talking about the USA bowling, star players Harmeet Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk dominated the Netherlands batting line-up as both the players clinched four and three wickets respectively and became major reasons for the Netherlands’ loss. Mohammad Mohsin also took the important wickets of Roelof van der Merwe and Logan van Beek and helped his team register a big win.

Harmeet Singh after winning ‘Player of the Match’ award

When I first saw the wicket in the first innings, the ball was holding a bit – even when I went in to bat. So the plan was to really spin the ball. During the powerplay, when I bowled, it gripped a couple of times straight away, so I decided to trust that and not change too much. It was almost like a one-day plan – staying patient and backing my strengths.

Harmeet Singh opens up about conversation with the captain

Yes, absolutely. That was the conversation we had during the innings – that there was assistance if we were willing to give the ball some spin. So whenever we were under pressure, the idea was to go back to spinning the ball rather than forcing anything.

Harmeet praises his teammates for their performance

Definitely. Full credit to the batters. Saiteja gave us a fantastic start, and Shubham finished it off beautifully. They gave us a great total to work with, which allowed me to go out there, bowl with freedom, and really spin the ball.

Harmeet Singh breaks silence on criticism against USA

There’s been a lot of talk about us, but I think we’ve shown that we belong here. We’ve already shown what we can do, and today I think we proved that we can do it with the ball as well.

