Rain Lashes Parts Of Tamil Nadu, More Showers Likely Today; Schools May Remain Closed

Tamil Nadu Rains Update: heavy rainfall lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night. More showers are likely today. Schools to remain closed in affected areas.

Chennai: Incessant rains persist in parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few days. Due to the continuous downpour, the state government yesterday declared a holiday for all private and government schools in Chennai. Earlier, districts such as Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Theni, Pudhukottai, and Nilgiri had already announced the closure of schools due to the adverse weather conditions. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the southern state on Saturday night. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall is likely in Thirukkazhukundram regions till 10 am. The weather department also predicted moderate thunderstorms at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram districts and Puducherry.

The IMD has also issued a rain alert for Madurantakam, Cheyyur, Thirukalukundram, Mylapore Guindy and Thiruvalluvar regions in coming hours.

Hence due to the bad weather conditions schools may remain closed rain affected regions.Top of Form

Tamil Nadu Rains: More Showers Expected

The RMC Deputy Director General, S Balachandran, reported that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding regions around November 26. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, as per PTI.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Holiday Declared

On November 22, the schools in the districts of Puducherry and Karaikal declared a holiday in the region due to heavy rainfall. According to the weather forecast department, Puducherry recorded 5 cm of rainfall, and Karikal experienced 9 cm of rainfall. The IMD shared information that light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from 08.30-17.30 hrs IST on November 22, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Rains: Orange Alerts In Various Places

Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours. Earlier, the weather department forecast rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai during the day. Amid the troubling weather condition, a holiday has also been declared in all schools in Chennai, news agency ANI reported, citing the district collector.

The weather department issued an orange alert for several places in the state on November 23, forecasting 204.4mm rainfall in isolated areas. ‘Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu are likely to get isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 to 204.4mm) on November, 23,’ IMD wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Waterlogging

Several parts of the state woke up to heavy waterlogging due to heavy overnight showers and people were greeted by thunderstorms and lightning early morning. Notably, the southern state has been hit by incessant showers for the past several days. Several area witnessed mudslides and landslides due to the incessant rainfall.

Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms occurred in one or two places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts, coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, and the Puducherry area, according to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Tamil Nadu Rains: Crucial Meeting To Tackle Situation

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K Rajan conducted a meeting on Thursday to address the situation. He mentioned that there have been no reported rain-related accidents in the state, and special measures will be put in place to facilitate the smooth movement of Sabarimala pilgrims.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, thunderstorms with lightning are predicted in one or two areas in Kerala on November 26 and 27, extending to Puducherry and Karaikal.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, thunderstorms with lightning are predicted in one or two areas in Kerala on November 26 and 27, extending to Puducherry and Karaikal.