The US has repatriated more than 71,000 Americans from 127 countries and now the largest number of pending requests in this regard is from India and Pakistan, an official said.

It looks like we are now at 71,538 Americans who have been repatriated on 750 flights from 127 countries and territories since January 29th, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

We are still seeing the largest number of US citizens requesting repatriation assistance in the South and Central Asia region, specifically in India and Pakistan, said Ian Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs.

“It’s in 184 countries, as you hear me say often. It’s hard to believe. It’s inconceivable,” Donald Trump told reporters at White House on Tuesday. “It should have been stopped at the source, which was China. It should have been stopped very much at the source, but it wasn’t. And now we have 184 countries going through hell,” he said.