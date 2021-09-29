Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has written to the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), requesting the government to resume commercial flights to Kabul in Afghanistan. The letter is currently under review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Sign up For WBBL Side Melbourne Renegades

India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul post August 15.

"The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between two countries based on the signed MoU and our National Carriers (Ariana Afghan Airline & Kam Air) aimed to commence their scheduled flights. Therefore, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority requests you to facilitate their commercial flights," the letter said.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops on August 30. India last operated an Indian Air Force flight out of Kabul on August 21 to evacuate its citizens. They were flown to Dushanbe and then to Delhi via an Air India flight.