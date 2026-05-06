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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi to dump Stalin? Congress to support Vijays TVK with No Communal Forces In Alliance condition

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi to dump Stalin? Congress to support Vijay’s TVK with ‘No Communal Forces In Alliance’ condition

An alliance with the Congress adds five more MLAs in Vijay's support. Adding to his party's tally of 107 seats, this would take the TVK to 112.

Congress to support Vijay's TVK with 'No Communal Forces In Alliance' condition

Chennai: In a major development, the Congress party on Wednesday announced its support to actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu after its unprecedented debut in the recent assembly elections. The Congress party, however, has given a condition. The alliance must keep out the “communal forces,” the Congress has demanded.

As per the statement released by Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have decided to extend their full support to the TVK to form the government.

“Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India,” the statement added. An alliance with the Congress adds five more MLAs in Vijay’s support. Adding to his party’s tally of 107 seats, this would take the TVK to 112.

It is important to note that he would still need the support of six MLAs to cross the 118-majority mark and form the government in Tamil Nadu. Hunting for allies, Vijay has also reached out to the VCK, CPI, and the CPM.

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If they decide to back him, the TVK would have the support of 119 MLAs, one past the halfway mark.

How Many Seats Did the Congress Win in this Election?

The Congress, which is a major constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, has won five seats in the April 23 Assembly election. Its decision to respond positively to Vijay’s plea has irked the Dravidian major which managed to win only 59 seats.

DMK’s rival, the AIADMK which was also eclipsed by Vijay, had succeeded in securing only 47 seats while the TVK won 108 including the two constituencies – Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East contested by Vijay.

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