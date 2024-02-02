Home

News

Tamil Nadu: ED Attaches 209 Excavators Worth Over Rs 130 Crore In ‘Illegal’ Sand Mining Case

Tamil Nadu: ED Attaches 209 Excavators Worth Over Rs 130 Crore In ‘Illegal’ Sand Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate said its money laundering case stems from various FIRs filed by Tamil Nadu Police and "information gleaned from open sources indicating widespread unauthorised sand mining along river beds and basins of the state

File Photo/Representational

Tamil Nadu News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over 200 excavator trucks in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an “illegal” sand mining case in Tamil Nadu.

Trending Now

According to an official statement, 209 excavator trucks, worth crores of rupees, were attached by the central probe agency following a provisional order for attachment of assets worth a total Rs 130.60 crore issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

You may like to read

“Out of this, the 209 sand excavators are worth Rs 128.34 crore while Rs 2.25 crore of funds are deposited in 35 bank accounts belonging to individuals named Shanmugam Ramachandran, Karuppaiah Rethinam, Paneerselvam Karikalan and others who are involved in “unlawful” sand mining activities in Tamil Nadu”, the ED said in a statement.

The central agency, which probes financial crimes, said its money laundering case stems from various FIRs filed by Tamil Nadu Police and “information gleaned from open sources indicating widespread unauthorised sand mining along river beds and basins of the state”.

During the probe, it was found that the above-mentioned three individuals, along with their associates, formed a “syndicate” and established a network of companies and firms either under their names or in the names of their relatives and associates, the ED statement said.

These entities were found to be engaged in illicit sand mining activities in the state, the ED alleged.

The federal agency said it undertook a “comprehensive” examination of all sand quarries in Tamil Nadu to determine the status of mining sites.

The expert team’s report highlighted instances of “excessive and illegal” sand mining, much more than the recorded volume documented in the state government’s records, it said.

The ED claimed that an analysis of geofencing reports submitted by the manufacturers and suppliers of the excavators utilised in illegal sand mining revealed that the excavators were predominantly deployed “beyond the permitted quarry area”.

This unequivocally confirmed the occurrence of illegal and excessive sand mining activities, it said.

The agency said it had earlier searched about 17 premises in this case at Chennai, Trichy and Pudukottai and had seized “unreported” cash amounting to Rs 2.33 crore, gold jewellery worth Rs 56.86 lakh and numerous other “incriminating” evidence.

About 30 bank accounts with a cumulative balance of around Rs 13 crore were also frozen then, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.