Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Explosion: 9 Dead, Several Injured

At least nine people were killed on Tuesday as twin explosions struck firecracker manufacturing factories near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory (Image: ANI)

Chennai: As many as nine people were killed in two different blasts that ripped through firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Tuesday, police officials said. The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot. A second explosion took place in yet another unit in Kammapatti village in the same district.



Update: The death toll rises to 13 due to the explosion that took place at the firecracker factory in Kammapatti village of Virudhunagar district: Fire and Rescue department

(Details awaited)

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, fire extinguisher reaches the spot: Fire and Rescue department pic.twitter.com/CqE1kCAJ3S — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

