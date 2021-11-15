New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has formed Hyundai Relief Task Force to support flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The automaker is providing a free of cost roadside assistance for flood-affected vehicles.Also Read - Mega Cash Discount, Exchange Bonus, Other Benefits On Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Santro In November 2021

“Taking inspiration from our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed towards customers’ vehicle ownership journey. During these adverse times we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry,” Hyundai Motor India Sales, Marketing and Service Director Tarun Garg said. Also Read - Hyundai Launches New Brand Campaign In India Based On Its Global Vision

“This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of flood-affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods. Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers’ peace of mind.” he added. Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Downpour in THESE States Till 11 November

To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai Motor India has deployed a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support the customers.

Additionally, the automaker is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

For assistance, the customers can dial Hyundai customer care helpline number — 18001024645.