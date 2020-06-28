Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday will take a final call on whether to extend the ongoing lockdown or not. Five districts, including Chennai city, are now under lockdown until June 30. Amid the rising number of cases, the opinion of health experts will be taken into consideration before deciding on lockdown. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Borders Sealed, No Cab, Rickshaw From Station, Airport | Keep These 10 Things in Mind if You Are Going to Chennai

The government, however, is worried about the revenue loss as well. According to reports, Chief Minister Palaniswami has said that the state lost Rs 35,000 crore during the two-month lockdown.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,713 fresh cases and 68 deaths taking the total tally to 78,335 and death toll to 1,025. For the third straight day, the state reported over 3,500 cases.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Madurai were under lockdown since June 19. While only essential services were being allowed in these districts, on Sunday these five districts are under complete lockdown as part of the Sunday lockdown.