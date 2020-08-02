New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was on Sunday reportedly brought to a hospital, just days after he went into isolation after three staffers at his official residence-the Raj Bhawan-tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Tamil Nadu News: 84 Staff Working at Raj Bhavan Test COVID Positive, Governor Safe

Notably, the Governor had been in isolation since July 29, and was to be in isolation for a week. On July 23, a total of 84 staffers at the Raj Bhawan had tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, while no official statement has been given by the Raj Bhawan on the Governor’s reported visit to the hospital today, a press release on July 29 had stated that he was ‘fit and healthy’, adding that he had been asked to isolate himself for seven days.

The 80-year-old Purohit is the 21st Governor of Tamil Nadu. He was appointed to the post of September 30, 2017 and assumed office on October 6.

The development comes even as Tamil Nadu continues to be the second worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra. It has thus far reported 2,51,738 cases of COVID-19, including 4,034 deaths.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has already extended lockdown in the state till August 31.