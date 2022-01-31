Chennai: After failing to come to terms with ally AIADMK on seat sharing for the urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the BJP has decided to move forward alone in what it called a ‘friendly contest’. BJP will contest the upcoming urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu alone, announced State BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Police, Central Agencies On High Alert Over Possible Regrouping Of LTTE

“We had asked for 30%, especially in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Trichy and Kanyakumari, later we brought it down to 20%,” Annamalai had said on Sunday. “If we decide to go it alone, it will be a friendly contest,” said the BJP leader. “We will remain allies and pursue respectful politics,” he added. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Blaze at Fireworks Factory in Virudhunagar District; Rescue Ops Underway

Meanwhile, the AIADMK moved ahead and released its first list of nearly 300 candidates for the February 19 urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu. The party announced candidates for the Cuddalore corporation and the municipalities of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Dharmapuri. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lifts Sunday lockdown, Ends Night Curfew As State Witnesses Marginal Dip In Covid Cases

Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami announced the candidates for various posts in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Dharmapuri districts. In a party statement, the two leaders announced the names of nearly 300 candidates for various posts including ward members in these three districts.

The single phase civic polls for 12,838 posts in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats of Tamil Nadu are slated for February 19 . The counting of votes will be taken up on February 22.

(With agency inputs)